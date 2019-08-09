High Performance Conditioning Camp for women cricketers from Aug 16

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has organised a 16-day-long High Performance Conditioning Camp for 30 women cricketers from August 16 to 31 in Abbottabad.

The purpose of the camp is to prepare the women cricketers for the upcoming domestic and international assignments.

A gruelling international season awaits Pakistan with series against Bangladesh and England, culminating with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup that will be played in Australia in March next year.

During the camp, the players will also spend a day at the Military Academy Kakul (August 28).

Other than the regular Pakistan players, youngsters invited to the camp will get the opportunity to stake a claim for selection in the Pakistan ‘A’ squad that tours Sri Lanka in October.

The camp participants have been selected by the women’s national selection committee, headed by former Pakistan captain Urooj Mumtaz. Former Pakistan players Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal are the other two members of the panel.

The camp will also help the coaching staff as they bid to prepare strong senior and ‘A’ teams for the forthcoming commitments.

The camp is a part of PCB’s strategy of further improving the profile of the women’s game while providing the players regular opportunities of excelling at the top-level through strenuous training and practice.

Chief Selector Urooj Mumtaz said: “It’s important that we identify our top 30 players at the start of the season. We are holding this camp to work on our skills in all three departments of the game.

The following players will take part in the High Performance Conditioning Camp:



Aliya Riaz, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Naz, Ayesha Zafar, Bibi Nahida, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Huraina Sajjad, Iram Javed, Javeria Wadood, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Rashid, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Soha Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Waheeda Akhtar.

Officials:

Head coach - Mark Coles, Batting coach - Iqbal Imam, Trainer - Gemaal Hussain,

'A' team coach - Shahid Anwar, Manager - Aisha Jalil, Physio - Dr. Rifat Asghar Gill

Physio - Sajida Fajar