CM Sindh deputes ministers/advisors on supervision of relief work during rain

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in the wake of weather advisory issued by Meteorological department, has assigned the ministers/advisors monitoring and supervising duties of relief activities to be carried out in different districts during monsoon rains expected from 10 to 13 August, 2019.



The notification issued by the CM Secretariat, the ministers/advisors detailed to perform monitoring duties and their districts are as follows:

Saeed Ghani to work in East and Korangi, Murtaza Baloch (West and Malir), Murtaza Wahab (South), Shahla Raza (Central), Shabir Bijarani (Hyderabad), Qasim Naveed (Tando Mohammad Khan), Mukesh Chawla (Tando Allahyar), Hari Ram (Mirpurkhas), Aijaz Shah Shirazi (Sujawal), Ismail Rahu (Badin), Awais Shah (Thatta), Dr Azra Pechuho (Shaheed Benazirabad), Taimur Talpur (Umerkot), Syed Sardar Shah (Tharparkar), Faraz Dero (Sanghar) and Makhdoom Mahboob Zaman (Matiari).

The chief minister has directed the ministers/advisors to ensure their presence in the district where their monitoring and supervising duties have been detailed.