Pakistan weather forecast: Friday 09-08-2019

Karachi: Widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, D.G khan divisions, while at scattered places in Sukkur Larkana, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, D.I khan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir, and at isolated places in Quetta, Sibbi, Naseerabad divisions, according to Met Office on Friday.



It said isolated heavy falls are also expected in D.G khan, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Thatta divisions.