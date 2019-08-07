Karachi: Met Office forecasts rain from Friday to Monday

Karachi: In a latest weather advisory, the Met Office has forecast monsoon rains for southern half of the country from Friday to Monday.



According to the Met office, a well marked monsoon low pressure has formed over north Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas, likely to move westwards and may reach over Indian Gujrat region around morning of 9th August. Under the influence of this weather system:



"Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions from Friday (evening/night) to Monday (morning)," said the Met Office.

Scattered rains are also expected in Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Makran, Sukkur and Larkana divisions during the period.

It said Isolated moderate to heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions), Kalat, Zhob, Naseerabad, Sibbi divisions from Friday (night) to Sunday.

The Met Office has also warned local authorities of urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad divisions on Friday (night) to Sunday.

It said the rains can trigger flash flooding in Kalat, Sibbi, Zhob, Naseerabad divisions during the period.

The Met Office have advised authorities to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

Northern half of the Country from Wednesday to Saturday

Met office informed that a well marked monsoon low pressure has formed over North Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas. Moderate monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country on Wednesday, expected to intensify during Thursday and Friday. Under the influence of this weather system:

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Wednesday (evening/night) to Saturday.

Isolated rains/wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Multan, D.G.Khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions from Wednesday (evening/night) to Saturday.

Isolated moderate to heavy falls are also expected in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir on Thursday and Friday.







