South Africa's Hashim Amla announces retirement from all formats of cricket

South African batsman Hashim Amla announced on Thursday his decision to retire from international cricket with immediate effect.

The Proteas star player decided to retire from all formats of international cricket and will be available for domestic cricket as well as Mzansi Super League.

The announcement was made through a Cricket South Africa press release on Thursday in which Amla stated: “Firstly, all Glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege.”

“I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called #proteafire.

“I would like to thank my parents for their prayers, love and support, it is their shadow over me that enabled me to play for years under the Protea sun.

“Also, my family, friends and agent, my teammates and every member of the support staff throughout this incredible journey. A heartfelt thank you to every one of you!

“The fans for energising me when times were tough, and for celebrating with me when we succeeded together. Siyabonga South Africa!

“And, of course, a very special thanks to the President and the Board at Cricket South Africa – not forgetting the chief executive, Mr Thabang Moroe, and his administrative team. I really appreciate all the opportunities and am truly grateful," he said.

The athlete has had an exceptional career spanning over 15 years having played 349 matches in all formats, racking up 18,000 runs that are inclusive of 55 centuries.