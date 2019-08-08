Freedom movement in occupied Kashmir to gain momentum despite greater military force: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the whole world is waiting to see what happens to oppressed Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) when curfew is lifted.



Prime Minister Imran Khan turned to Twitter saying “The whole world is waiting to see what happens to oppressed Kashmiris in IOK when curfew is lifted. Does the BJP govt think by using greater military force against Kashmiris in IOK, it will stop the freedom movement? Chances are it will gain momentum.”

Khan went on to add, “What should be obvious is the international community will be witnessing the genocide of the Kashmiris in IOK.”

Raising the question, the premier said, “Question is: Will we watch another appeasement of fascism, this time in the garb of BJP govt, or will the international community have the moral courage to stop this from happening?"