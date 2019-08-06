Pakistan confronts with racist ideology of Modi Govt: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan was confronted with the racist ideology of Modi government, which had been following the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) ideology and was bent upon ethnic cleansing in secular India.



“Whatever they did in the Occupied Kashmir to change its Special Constitutional Status was according to their [BJP] ideology as they wanted to change demography of the Occupied Kashmir,” the Prime Minister said in a policy statement at Joint Session of the Parliament.

The special Joint Session of the Parliament was convened to discuss Modi government's decision to revoke special constitutional status for the occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said changing special status of IOK was a part of the election manifesto of BJP as Modi’s government ideology was based on the ideology of RSS – ethnic cleansing of Muslims and hate-driven and supremacist policies in India.

The RSS claims that only Hindu had the right to live in India and even today their founding father had a clear ideology that India would remain only a Hindu rule, he added.

He said the RSS had always been biased against the Muslims as they had ruled the Sub-Continent for hundreds of years.

Prime Minister Khan said "Today, we must pay tributes to Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as he was the first person who had realized this (RSS) ideology very soon.”

He said those people, who were against Two-Nation Theory, were now terming it the right ideology as today Muslims in India were not being considered as equal citizens.

The Prime Minister said that the BJP had been repeating the tactics of Nazi Germany, adding what they did in its recent elections, was not only repugnant of Indian democracy, its character but all these acts were contravening Indian secularism.

The Prime Minister said the present Indian government was following that ideology which had killed Mahatima Gandhi.