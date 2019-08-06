Live: Joint session of parliament discusses occupied Kashmir, Article 370

ISLAMABAD: The jointing session of the parliament (National Assembly and Senate) has begun in Islamabad to discuss the situation that has arisen after India's revocation of special status for Occupied Kashmir.



The session began with recitation from the Holy Quran and Na'at followed by the National Anthem.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is chairing the session, which was convened by President Arif Alvi.

President and Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir were also present in the parliament to witness the proceedings of the joint session.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was also due to attend the joint sitting.

The India on Monday abolished Article 370 which granted special special status to the occupied territory, drawing condemnation from Pakistan and international media.

The measure was taken amid a security crackdown, with almost all the top Kashmiri leadership placed under house arrest.

Pakistan sees the Indian move as an attempt to change the demography of the Muslim-majority nation.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN-N) President Shehbaz Sharif are also attending the session.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati tabled the resolution.

Raising an objection, Shehbaz Sharif said the issue of Article 370 was missing from the motion, calling for inclusion of the matter for discussion.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and other members of the treasury benches backed the opposition's demand.

Later, the government agreed to amend the resolution but the Speaker adjourned the session for 20 minutes amid ruckus by the opposition members .