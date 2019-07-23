PM Imran surprised by reaction of India to Trump's mediation offer on Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been surprised by reaction of India to US President Donald Trump's offer of mediation to bring Pakistan and India to dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict.



PM Imran turned to Twitter saying, “Surprised by reaction of India to Pres Trump's offer of mediation to bring Pak & India to dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict which has held subcontinent hostage for 70 yrs.”

Khan added, “Generations of Kashmiris have suffered & are suffering daily and need conflict resolution.”



