Oscar buzz sparks for Robert Downey Jr. after 'Avengers: Endgame'

Hollywood’s record shattering, box office smash hit ‘Avengers: Endgame’ took to theaters earlier this year exceeding all expectations, with a story that packed plenty of action.

The original ‘Avenger’ Iron Man aka Tony Stark essayed by Robert Downey Jr. was certainly the key character who had his moment to shine.

His star performance as the mighty hero bagged him numerous praises from not just fans but also critics as we all cross our fingers hoping for the actor to claim an Oscar.

The Russo Brothers on the other hand, have also been supportive of the actor’s performance as they, recently claimed that it might be worthy of the Academy’s attention.

Marvel producer Trinh Tran spoke of this possibility, as well as she revealed: “I mean that would be great, right? I think, with RDJ, he spent the last decade bringing this character to life since the first Iron Man.”

“To pay tribute to him in Endgame and where his journey ends, I hope everybody embraced what we felt emotional was impactful to his character. I think that the Russo’s mentioning that it would be great that he gets acknowledged for the endeavor that he did,” she added.

The conversation about Robert Downey Jr. winning an Oscar was kick started by the director duo of the hit film themselves.

While filming a video promoting Endgame, Joe Russo was quoted saying, “His cumulative body of work from these movies is staggering. If you look at the work over just even the last four [Marvel] films he’s done, it’s phenomenal. He deserves an Oscar perhaps more than anyone in the last 40 years because of the way that he has motivated popular culture.”