Tue Aug 06, 2019
AFP
August 7, 2019

India complete West Indies T20 series clean sweep

Wed, Aug 07, 2019

PROVIDENCE: India beat West Indies by seven wickets at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence on Tuesday to complete a clean sweep of the T20 international three-match series.

Rain delayed the concluding match by an hour but there was no stopping India who had clinched the series with back-to-back wins in Florida at the weekend.

They won the opening match by four wickets and the second by 22 runs on the DLS method.

