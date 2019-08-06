India complete West Indies T20 series clean sweep

PROVIDENCE: India beat West Indies by seven wickets at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence on Tuesday to complete a clean sweep of the T20 international three-match series.



Rain delayed the concluding match by an hour but there was no stopping India who had clinched the series with back-to-back wins in Florida at the weekend.

They won the opening match by four wickets and the second by 22 runs on the DLS method.