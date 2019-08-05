Zaira Wasim, Dia Mirza stand in solidarity with Kashmir amidst Indian aggression

With tensions in Indian Occupied Kashmir escalating owing to the aggression enforced by the Indian forces, many strong voices from Bollywood have come out backing the brutality by Narendra Modi’s government.

Former actor Zaira Wasim, however, stands in solidarity with the Kashmiri people in these times of turmoil giving hope and love through a simple statement.

“This too shall pass,” tweeted Zaira.

Moreover, actors Dia Mirza and Sanjay Suri have also been vocally against the violence, hoping for peace in the region.

“My thoughts are with #Kashmir. Praying for peace #KashmirNeedsAttention,” wrote Dia while Sanjay said: “Stay safe one and all in #JammuKashmir.”

On the other hand, many celebrities displayed nationalistic sentiments on the situation by rooting for Indian army.