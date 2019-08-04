Camilla Cabello claps back at trolls body-shaming her with a message for young girls

Camilla Cabello may be a crowd-favourite making jaws drops and fans swoon from time to time, but the singer surely has her fair share of trolls as well.

The 22-year-old Havanah hit maker turned to Instagram clapping back at all those hurling body shaming comments towards her with an extensive post.

"I haven't gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings, but for a second I forgot while trying to find a pic to post about it being Havana's 2 year anniversary and my eyes accidentally ran over a headline of people body shaming me," she said.

"Honestly first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn't suck in my stomach!" But then I was like... of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body's not made of fucking rock, or all muscle, for that matter, but the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they're seeking a perfection that's not real,” she added.

"I'm writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media. They're constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that's reality, and everyone's eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, an suddenly they think THAT'S the norm. ?!!! It isn't. It's fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL. We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman's body. Girls, cellulite is normal, fat is normal. It's beautiful and natural. I won't buy into bullshit today!" she continued.

