Sarfaraz Ahmed buys sacrificial animals

The excitement for Eid-ul-Azha is getting into full swing in Pakistan as people around are all enthusiastic and exhilarated about getting their sacrificial animals with less than ten days left for the most auspicious festival of Muslims.

While Eid-ul Fitr is all about getting dressed, Eid-Ul-Azha is all about getting animals and taking care of them.

Just like everybody else, Pakistani celebrities are no less than anyone. Among those is Pakistan Cricket team’s captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The 32-year-old wicketkeeper has purchased two cows for sacrificing to follow the Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi on Eid-ul-Azha. He has bought two sacrificial animals.

The captain took to Twitter to show his excitement and preparations for the Eid.

Along with the pictures of his cows standing tall, he tweeted, “Tayyariyan mukammal hain… Stage set hai... Eid_E_Qurban Ka intizar. Qurban hone ko hamarey bachrey bhi tayyar aur beytaab hain Allah tala sab ki qurbani aur tayyariyan qubool farmaye.”

[Preparations are completed. The stage has been set. Waiting for Eid-Ul-Azha. Our sacrificial animals are also ready and eager. May Allah accept all the preparations and sacrifices.]”

Eid-Ul-Azha will be celebrated in Pakistan on August 12.