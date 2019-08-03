Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter of ‘The Hills’ fame part ways: report

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter of ‘The Hills’ fame have become the talk of town after the circulating buzz suggested that the duo have parted ways over problems in their married life.

As the reports of the split are now making rounds on the internet, it is also being said that the two were not legally married.

While reality television shows usually keep their audiences scratching heads on what is real and what is not, things did seem to heat up between the couple on the show.

During the show, Carter had found out that Jenner had been claiming that the pair were in an ‘open relationship’ about which the latter refused to talk.



On the other hand, Entertainment Tonight claimed that the lovebirds were never legally married as an insider revealed: “They never did it in the U.S., so it wasn’t legal. But they had a wedding in Indonesia.”

The couple had gotten hitched earlier in June of 2018 in Nihi Sumba.