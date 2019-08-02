close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 2, 2019

Chinese professor blends in with Gilgit locals, attends wedding ceremony

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 02, 2019

Video and photos from Prof Song WeChat

Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region has a culture rich with distinct customs and traditions that is sure to wow visitors.

The same happened when Senior Researcher on One Belt One Road project and Deputy Dean of International Studies, Sichuan University of China Professor Dr Song Zhihui was invited to become a part of a local wedding festivity in Hunza.

Zhihui attended the colourful wedding ceremony with immense fervour and even danced with the locals to celebrate the occasion. 


Latest News

More From Pakistan