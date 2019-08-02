Chinese professor blends in with Gilgit locals, attends wedding ceremony

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region has a culture rich with distinct customs and traditions that is sure to wow visitors.
The same happened when Senior Researcher on One Belt One Road project and Deputy Dean of International Studies, Sichuan University of China Professor Dr Song Zhihui was invited to become a part of a local wedding festivity in Hunza.
Zhihui attended the colourful wedding ceremony with immense fervour and even danced with the locals to celebrate the occasion.
