Sanjay Dutt marks his 60th birthday by unveiling teaser of ‘Parasthanam’

As Bollywood’s veteran actor Sanjay Dutt marked his 60th birthday, the famed star was showered with immense love by fans, friends, and family.

The ‘Dhamaal’ star surprised his fans on his big day by releasing the teaser of his upcoming movie ‘Parasthanam’ based on politics, legacy and a war in which people are seen ruthlessly thrashing each other.

The birthday boy took to the Twitter and shared the teaser saying, “Witnessing the war for power with #Prasthanam! Proudly presenting the #PrasthanamTeaser. In cinemas on 20th September 2019.”

The teaser is out and we see a glimpse of many actors like Chunkey Pandey, Jackie Shroff, and Ali Fazal along with Manisha Koirala and Raveena Tandan.



The family drama is produced by his wife Maanayata Dutt.

B-town’s celebrities Anil Kapoor, Aditi Roy Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, were amongst the many luminaries who poured good wishes for the actor on his special day.