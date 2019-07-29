Christina Millian expecting her first child with boyfriend Matt Pokora

Acclaimed singer and actor of ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’ fame, Christina Millian will soon be joining the new mums on the block as she announced her pregnancy on Monday.

Turning to Instagram, the actor shared with her fans and followers the new edition in her family who will be joining them soon.

“New release 2020! What a blessing! Let’s do this babe @mattpokora!” she wrote.

Matt Pokora, a French singer, went on to share a monochrome version of the same image on his account, captioning it, “La relève est en route! Legacy on the way! #happyman @christinamilian”

Milian and Pokora’s new arrival will join big sister Violet, the nine-year-old daughter that the star shares with ex-husband and fellow singer The-Dream.

Millian, 37, and Pokora, 33, who is a fellow artist living in Los Angeles, have been in a relationship for the past two years.

On the work front, Millian will be seen on the small screen along with Australian actor Adam Demos in the Netflix rom-com ‘Falling In Love’, which premieres August 29.