YouTube sensations Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul tie the knot in Vegas

YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul recently got married in a glamorous Las Vegas wedding.



The couple tied the knot five weeks after surprisingly getting engaged , on Tana’s 21st birthday, in a Las Vegas nightclub.

The stars invited family and friends at Armani Izadi's popular Graffiti Mansion to see the couple exchange their vows. Dressed in a beautiful and long white dress, the 21-year-old wowed the lucky attendees as she walked down the aisle to meet her charming groom.

The lovebirds said their “I Dos” in front of a massive pink and white flower wall.

The couple was under fire from the critics who deemed it too early for a serious relationship as the couple had only been going out for three months. However, Tana responded, saying, "I don't really care about anyone's opinions at this point. I think that no matter what you do on the internet, there's always going to be people who are going to scrutinize it, don't believe it or ask you a thousand questions about it and if you live your entire life in this position—trying to prove what's real and what's fake—you'll absolutely never be happy."

Hours before the nuptials, Tana uploaded a special 8-minute video tribute to her beau. "I love you, Jake Paul," the title read.

"I love you. It actually still scares me so much to say it, because once I say it's somewhere out there than my head," she said. "It becomes completely real and to be quite frank, I'm so used to losing everything I love and I don't want to lose you."