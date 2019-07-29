Bow Wow body-shames Wendy Williams and the internet is fuming

The internet totally lost its cool when Bow Wow dissed and body-shamed Wendy Williams on Twitter on Sunday.

The 32-year-old rapper slammed the famed talk show host when he posted a picture of Wendy rocking a black bikini while at the beach.

"They say its a hot girl summer," he captioned his social media post, alongside several emojis.

Shortly after, netizens bashed Bow Wow for throwing shade at Wendy and shaming her, asking him to take the post down.

"If his 1/10 self doesn't stop...Wendy is living unapologetically and doing HER. She's freshly out of turmoil and you can tell that it's been rough on her. But she's HERE! He should do the same," one person commented.

Another one wrote, "When it's short boy summer we'll ask for your opinion."

Some reminded the 'Better' rapper that he is a father to eight-year-old daughter, Shai Moss. "You literally have a daughter...body shaming ain't the move," one person wrote.

Bow Wow's post has probably come as a response to Wendy's latest diss.

Just last week, the daytime host blasted the 32-year-old rapper for his "very distasteful" comments about ex-girlfriend, Ciara.

Bow Wow called the "1,2 Step" songstress a "b---h" during a nightclub appearance and bragged about "having her 'first.'"

"Bow Wow, I am mad at you … What're you doing," the 55-year-old host began her "Hot Topics" segment last Wednesday. "Bow Wow, I'm not hating on you, but young man, so what?"

She continued, "It's very distasteful. We've all had somebody before we had you, man. We've all lived, but to be shirtless in a club and calling her a ‘b---h,' you were so wrong for that."