US firing: Casualties reported as gunman opens fire at California food festival

KARACHI: A number of people have been wounded after a gunman opened fire at a food festival in California on Sunday.

The shooting was reportedly happened at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Ambulance crews were told 11 people "were down" after shots rang out on the last day of the annual three-day event south of San Jose.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show festival attendees scattering in confusion as at least one loud popping sound could be heard in the background.