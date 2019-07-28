Khal Drogo, Daenerys reunite as Emilia Clarke drops a heartfelt wish for Jason Momoa

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa is getting closer to marking his 40th birthday but it appears that his ‘Game of Thrones’ costar Emilia Clarke just couldn’t wait any longer to deliver her greetings and wishes to the actor.

The two stars who share a special bond having played Khal Drogo and Daenerys on the HBO-hit were seen embracing each other as they put on their best smiles for a picture that was shared by Emilia on her Instagram.

The 32-year-old dropped in an endearing and heartfelt birthday wish for the Hollywood hunk underneath the picture saying: “With you I feel 2 feet small. X 2 @prideofgypsies HAPPY FREAKING BIRTHDAY BABY! An oversized bath tub of happiness for another year of you."

She took her fans on a trip to nostalgia as she ended the post with these hashtags: “#moonofmylifemysunandstars #finallyabathbigenoughtobathadragonin #thenbrokecosispentallmymoneyonbubblebath.”

The much-talked about hit show had ended its run earlier in May at a disappointing note but still managed to bag 32 nominations at the Emmys 2019.

