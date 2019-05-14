The Last Watch: First trailer of Game Of Thrones documentary is out

"The Last Watch" First trailer of Game of Thrones documentary has been released a week before the show ends.

The trailer starts with a scene showing the cast doing a table read.

It also includes a cut that shows Kit Harrington, who players Jon Snow, becoming overwhelmed with emotion as Hound and Sansa actors look on with smiles on their faces.

The Last Watch , the two-hour documentary, would follow up Game of Thrones a week later.

The documentary shines the light on extensive efforts and production work that went into Game of Thrones .

