Tue May 14, 2019
The Last Watch: First trailer of Game Of Thrones documentary is out

"The Last Watch" First trailer of  Game of Thrones  documentary has been released a  week before the  show ends.

The trailer  starts with a scene  showing the cast  doing a table read. 

 It also includes a cut that shows Kit Harrington, who players Jon Snow, becoming overwhelmed with emotion  as Hound and  Sansa actors look on with smiles on their faces.   

The Last Watch , the two-hour documentary, would follow  up   Game of Thrones a week later.

The documentary shines the light on extensive efforts and production work  that went into Game of Thrones .

Check out the trailer:




