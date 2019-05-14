The Last Watch: First trailer of Game Of Thrones documentary is out

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
"The Last Watch" First trailer of Game of Thrones documentary has been released a week before the show ends.
The trailer starts with a scene showing the cast doing a table read.
It also includes a cut that shows Kit Harrington, who players Jon Snow, becoming overwhelmed with emotion as Hound and Sansa actors look on with smiles on their faces.
The Last Watch , the two-hour documentary, would follow up Game of Thrones a week later.
The documentary shines the light on extensive efforts and production work that went into Game of Thrones .
Check out the trailer:
