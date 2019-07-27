Radhika Apte says you don’t have to beg for money in Hollywood unlike Bollywood

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte is known to be vocal about the discrimination rife in the Indian film industry and the actor has made a startling claim once again.

Creating a distinction between Hollywood and Bollywood, the 33-year-old ‘Parched’ actor revealed in an interview how actors over here have to beg for money.

“People are very punctual there. And they pay you on time. You don’t have to beg them for money,” she said.

On the work front, ‘The Wedding Guest’ star will next be playing a spy named Noor Inayat Khan in the upcoming ‘Liberte’.

Regarding her character in the film the actor says: “I believe that preparing for a character includes almost all aspects of acquiring knowledge — information about the subject, reading up extensively about the story in question and even related stories that influence my character, balancing out the visceral side of her, so on and so forth.”