Radhika Apte terms monogamy a ‘choice’: I love too many people

Bollywood star Radhika Apte is not one to shy away from asserting strong statements and the actor is at it again as she termed monogamy to be a ‘choice’ not ‘compulsion’.

In an interview with Neha Dhupia, the 33-year-old ‘Sacred Games’ star revealed that people should be allowed to love multiple people at a time.

“I believe in falling in love with many people. I love too many people at the time also on various levels and in various ways. Like how I could love dancing and acting, why can’t I love you and you in different ways? So I don’t punish myself or tell myself ‘Oh my God, what happened’,” she said.

Speaking about monogamy she revealed: “Monogamy or being with one person has to be a choice made every day. It can’t be a compulsion. I need to make that choice every day, wake up and say this is the person I want to be with,” adding that she is lucky to be married to Benedict Taylor.