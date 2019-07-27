close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 27, 2019

Ishaq Dar's house sealed

LAHORE: The authorities on Saturday sealed the house of former finance minister Ishaq Dar, according to Geo News.

The step was taken on the instructions of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

 AC Model Twon Lahore said  officials of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and the local administration sealed house the  located in Gulberg.

The control of the property has been taken over by local administration.


