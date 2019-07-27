Ishaq Dar's house sealed

LAHORE: The authorities on Saturday sealed the house of former finance minister Ishaq Dar, according to Geo News.

The step was taken on the instructions of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

AC Model Twon Lahore said officials of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and the local administration sealed house the located in Gulberg.

The control of the property has been taken over by local administration.



