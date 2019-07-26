Wasim Akram suprised on Amir's announcement to retire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan's legend international cricketer and renowned commentator Wasim Akram has been surprised to know the retirement announcement made by fast bowler Mohammad Amir on Friday.
In a tweet, he expressed his surprise and said: "To me Mohammad Amir retiring from Test cricket is a bit surprising because you peak at 27-28 and Test cricket is where you are judged against the best, it’s the ultimate format. Pakistan will need him in two Tests in Australia and then three in England".
