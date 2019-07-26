IMF Board Members appreciate Pakistan’s resolve to stabilize, revive economy

WASHINGTON: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir had an interactive session with the Executive Directors of the IMF from G-7 countries (i.e. United States, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Italy, Japan and Germany), China, Russia and Switzerland, in their recent visit to Washington.



They apprised the EDs of the on-going reform process under the IMF Program in Pakistan and the Government’s strong commitment to its successful implementation.

The IMF Board Members shared their thoughts and appreciated the Government’s resolve to stabilize and revive the economy.

They also appreciated the Government’s focus on social safety programs for the vulnerable segments and measures taken for curtailing expenditure and broadening of the tax base in the recent budget.