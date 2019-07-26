Stabbing victim Khadija Siddiqi is officially a barrister now

LONDON: Pakistani law student Khadija Siddiqi, who was stabbed 23 times in Lahore, has officially become a barrister.

This, she announced, on Friday with a picture of her in a black gown holding her degree.

Khadija tweeted: “Called to the bar, officially a barrister. Alhumdulilah #Lincolnsinn”.

She completed her Law degree from Blackstone School of Law (University of London) earlier this month. She came to study in the UK in September 2018.

In January 2019, the Supreme Court decided in her favour and finally closed her struggle of three years.



She told this newspaper that she was delighted to have passed all her bar examinations.



She said: “Studying at City Law School in London has been a wonderful experience. I was able to get a very unique exposure to people from all over the world. The teachers were all exceptionally considerate and helpful throughout the year. I gave a few talks at various universities and worked as the youth ambassador for PTS foundation UK. London is a diverse city and gave me a lot of room to experience different cultures.”

Khadija Siddiqi was 21 when she was brutally attacked by Shah Hussain in Lahore after Khaidija refused to entertain his advancements. In the jealous rage, she was attacked while her young sister looked on at a busy Lahore road.

Khadija had to put up a lonely fight to get justice but soon her campaign gathered momentum when Geo News, fearlessly lifted her voice and did several shows on her case. The media erupted in anger at what had happened to her, civil society and activists like Hassan Niazi and Jibran Nasir took forward the case and fought tooth and nail alongside Khadija.