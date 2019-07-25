PCB refrains from commenting on Imam-ul-Haq scandal

After Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq came under fire over allegedly cheating on multiple women, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to refrain from commenting on the situation.

According to Geo News, the cricket governing body has refrained from commenting on the entire debacle as it is a personal issue and has nothing to do with the board or the Pakistan team.

Earlier, the cricketer had landed in hot waters after a Twitter user unveiled several screenshots of WhatsApp conversations claiming that the player had been in a relationship with multiple women at the same time.

The Twitter user who shared the pictures and videos of the player stated: “So apparently Mr. @ImamUlHaq12 was dating 7 to 8 (that we know of) women and kept using them and manipulating them. He kept telling them the whole time how he's single.”