Millie Bobby Brown pays tribute to co-star Dacre Montgomery in an endearing post

Millie Bobby Brown who has the world talking ever since the third season of ‘Stranger Things’ released, has come forth paying tributes to another key character of the show.

The 15-year-old star turned to Instagram to pay accolades to her costar Dacre Montgomery who played an integral role in the Netflix hit’s third season and also helped save the life of the main character, Eleven.

The actor shared a picture of the two on the set of the show lying down on the floor of Starcourts Mall.

“one of my favorite people I've gotten to work with. always so considerate and kind to me while filming some of the toughest scenes I've ever filmed. mate, you gonna go snatch those awards okurrrr,” she said.

While the streaming giant has not yet announced the fourth season of the show, reports revealed that the story has not yet concluded and will continue.

