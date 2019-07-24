Mehwish Hayat pens down a heartfelt note for her mother on her birthday

Karachi: Tamgha-e-Imtiaz holder Mehwish Hayat took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note for mother Rukhsar Hayat on her birthday.



‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ starlet shared an adorable throwback picture where little Mehwish can be seen flashing a bright smile hugging her mother.

The 36-year-old ‘Chalawa’ girl writes, ”I don't need a special day to show my mother how much she means to me. Each and everyday, is a testament to all that she has done for us. "Mother" – that one word that cannot be defined in a single phrase; that one word that embodies all the love a human being could possibly ask for. When I look at her .. I know that I am looking at the purest form of love I’ll ever know.”





Hayat went on to say, “This year has been a monumental one for me so far (MashaAllah) . I cannot even begin to repay all the love and sacrifices she has bestowed - but I hope that my achievements have made her a little bit proud. Happy Birthday to you Mum - I am who I am because of you! Love you to bits !!! Tum jiyo hazaaaron saaal Ameeeeen.”