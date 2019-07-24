England collapse to 85 all out in Ireland Test

London: Tim Murtagh took five wickets as England suffered a dramatic collapse to 85 all out on the first morning of their one-off Test against Ireland at Lord´s on Wednesday.

Murtagh, who plays county cricket at the ground for Middlesex, took five wickets for 13 runs in nine overs as Ireland made a sensational start to their first Test match at the ´home of cricket´.

In the process, the 37-year-old veteran became the first Ireland bowler to take five wickets in a Test innings in what is just his side´s third match at this level.

England, on a ground, where they won the 50-over World Cup just over a week ago, were bowled out in a mere 23.4 overs -- and that after captain Joe Root won the toss.

It was the latest worrying batting collapse suffered by England ahead of the Ashes that start next week -- the third time in three years they had lost all 10 wickets in a session in the past three years, having not done so previously since 1938.

It was also their lowest score in a home Test innings since they were dismissed for 77 by Australia at Lord´s in 1997 and came hot on the heels of their 77 all out away to the West Indies in Barbados in January.