Rajkummar Rao gives his take on the ‘Kabir Singh’ controversy

As ‘Kabir Singh’ becomes the latest to face the wrath of the audience over its romanticized portrayal of the protagonist embodying notions of toxic masculinity, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has come forth giving his opinion of the contentious film.

As the discussion around the film gets nowhere close to ending even five weeks after its release, the 34-year-old ‘Queen’ actor during an interview with the Indian Express decided to play it safe with his endorsement.

"I think to each to his own. Like, I have certain ideologies and principles that I follow in all my characters. But there are no certain fixed rules to cinema that it has to be in a certain bracket. There are different genres. Entertainment is also one genre where you entertain people by telling a fictional story or sometimes you make a biopic or inspire people with films like Gully Boy,” he said.

"It depends on the kind of person making it and his or her ideologies. And if the censor is allowing them, they can make it. Then it's up to us if we want to watch it or not and say good or bad things about it. The thing is it depends on your personal ideologies. Sometimes you connect with it or sometimes you don't," he added.

On the other hand, the lead actor of the controversial film, Shahid Kapoor once again gave his two cents on the uproar, saying: “I have always believed that you should be nice in real life, you should set an example with your children, with your family, how you are in your personal life. You can't be setting an example as an actor. The example that you can set as an actor is how much you are able to do to convince the audience that you are that guy. I feel that this film [Kabir Singh] has done that for me."

Meanwhile, the film starring Kiara Advani alongside Kapoor has surpassed the Rs250 crore mark at the Indian box office.