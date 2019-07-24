close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
Pakistan

July 24, 2019

Man shot dead outside Lahore court

Wed, Jul 24, 2019

Lahore: A man was killed in a firing incident in the premises of a local court where he was to appear before a judge, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place in the district court  where the accused was attacked by an opponent who was apparently waiting for him to show up.

He said the man sustained series injuries and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

The police said the gunman identified as Ali Haider was arrested from the crime scene. 

