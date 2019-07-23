close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 24, 2019

Video: PM Imran Khan's address to Pakistan Caucus at Capitol Hill

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 24, 2019

Before concluding his historic three-day visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan attended a reception at Capitol Hill Tuesday, hosted by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Chairperson of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus.

Speaking at the reception, the prime minister thanked the Congress members for the warm welcome at the Capitol Hill.

He said that his government was committed to rebuild the relationship on the basis of mutual trust and  respect.

Imran Khan said Pakistan had facilitated the Afghan peace and reconciliation process as peace and stability in Afghanistan was vital for Pakistan. 

While cautioning about the complicated nature of the process and possible challenges, he said Pakistan would continue to extend all possible facilitation in the process.


