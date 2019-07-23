Video: PM Imran Khan's address to Pakistan Caucus at Capitol Hill

Before concluding his historic three-day visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan attended a reception at Capitol Hill Tuesday, hosted by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Chairperson of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus.



Speaking at the reception, the prime minister thanked the Congress members for the warm welcome at the Capitol Hill.

He said that his government was committed to rebuild the relationship on the basis of mutual trust and respect.

Imran Khan said Pakistan had facilitated the Afghan peace and reconciliation process as peace and stability in Afghanistan was vital for Pakistan.

While cautioning about the complicated nature of the process and possible challenges, he said Pakistan would continue to extend all possible facilitation in the process.



