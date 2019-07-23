Ben Stokes names Kane Williamson as ‘New Zealander of the Year’

England’s star batsman Ben Stokes may have helped England lift the trophy but the athlete’s roots trace back to his opponents New Zealand whom he helped his team rout in the ICC World Cup 2019 final.

The 28-year-old all-rounder was recently nominated for the award of ‘New Zealander of the Year’ given his parents’ heritage but the player, while expressing flattery at the nomination thinks Kiwis’ captain Kane Williamson is the rightful owner of the title.

In a statement released, the star hitman for the English stated: “Kane Williamson was the player of the tournament and an inspirational leader of men. He shows humility and empathy to every situation and is an all-round good bloke.”

“He should be revered as a Kiwi legend. He led his team in this World Cup with distinction and honour,” he added.

“He typifies what it is to be a New Zealander. He would be a worthy recipient of this accolade. New Zealand, fully support him. He deserves it and gets my vote,” he went on to add.

Regarding his own nomination, the left-handed-batsman said: “I have helped England lift a World Cup and my life is firmly established in the UK. It would not sit right with me to be nominated for this prestigious award. There are people who deserve this recognition more and have done a lot more for the country of New Zealand.”

Ben Stokes had been the shining star during the World Cup final between England and New Zealand who had hauled his team to a historic triumph, helping them bag the maiden win after a super over.