Aamir Khan gearing up for upcoming film 'Lal Singh Chaddha'

Superstar Aamir Khan, after the massive failure of 'Thugs of Hindostan' last year, is now prepping for his upcoming film 'Lal Singh Chaddha'.



The film is a Hindi remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Aamir has stepped into the shoes of Tom Hanks in the lead role.

‘Dangal’ star had announced the film on his 54th birthday earlier in March this year.

The film will feature the 1992 demolition of Babri Masjid – a mosque located in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The actor will undergo a physical transformation for the character. He is required to shed 20 kilos for the role.

Joining him in the film will be Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will be collaborating with Aamir Khan after 'Talaash'. The film, directed by Advait Chauhan, will release on Christmas, 2020.