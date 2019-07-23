Kim Kardashian shamed for allowing North to sport nose ring

The Kardashian clan celebrated grandmother, Mary Jo’s 85th birthday and it was looking well until fans went into panic mode when Kim Kardashian shared a picture on her Instagram story which showcased her eldest child North, with aunts Khloe and Kourtney along with her cousins.

At first glance, the picture may appear to be innocent but what caused the uproar was the fake nose ring that North was sporting. Although Kim captioned the photo which said "Fake nose ring alert!!!" many fans still went into a mad frenzy for Kim’s lack of concern over her daughter’s fashion choices.

This isn’t the first time the six-year-old made controversial moves. Last Christmas, North was seen wearing black lipstick to a church visit.

Needless to say, Kim has been “mom-shamed” for her free hand over her daughter as North has often sported clothing that was not age-appropriate. However, her mother is not very concerned and is aware of her little girl’s interest in fashion and makeup.

Speaking to Refinery29 , the mother of four said, “She had friends over this weekend and some of her girlfriends came and they were just all in her room, giving themselves makeovers. I was like, OK, she’s really, really into makeup. When companies send makeup and I have a lot, I’ll give it to her.”

