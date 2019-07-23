Eoin Morgan wins hearts as he stops to play cricket with an Afghan family

Captain of the England team Eoin Morgan after bagging the maiden crown for his country in the ICC World Cup 2019 is winning hearts once again after he played a game of cricket with an Afghan family.

The 32-year-old star batsman had turned to Twitter with a picture from the game where he struck a pose alongside the Afghan family.

“On the walk home from dinner this evening I was asked to play a game with this lovely Afghan family.. #ThePowerofsport,” he had stated.

Soon after, the captain’s kind gesture was also greatly appreciated by Afghanistan captain and spin sensation Rashid Khan who replied to the post saying: “Legend.”

Morgan had recently become the guiding light to England’s first historic World Cup win against New Zealand.