Vin Diesel in shock as 'Fast and Furious 9' stuntman falls 30 feet under on set

A 'Fast and Furious 9' stuntman suffered serious injuries as he fell after performing a 30 feet plunge on the film set in front of actor Vin Diesel on Monday.

The stuntman was rushed to the hospital after the safety cable snapped when he jumped off the balcony sustaining serious injuries to the head when he hit the ground below.

The incident that took place at Warner Bros Studio, Leavsden, England left Vin Diesel in total shock.

The shooting of the film was halted immediately and the cast and crew were sent home.

Meanwhile, the stuntman was rushed to Royal London hospital.

The Sun quoted a source as saying, "The stuntman fell at least 30ft maybe a bit more. Vin Diesel was seen on set seconds after. He looked ashen, totally in shock and blinking back tears. He saw what happened."

The man, who was said to be Diesel's stunt double, fell around noon yesterday. The police are carrying out inquiries.

The source added: "They were filming a very high balcony scene. The stuntman leapt from the balcony attached to a safety wire, but it looks like the cable snapped."

It further said, "He was meant to be left dangling below the balcony via the wire and then lowered slowly to the ground, but he plunged to the ground and landed on his head. There were gasps and screams when the poor guy hit the floor. It’s horrific and obviously all caught on camera. This was handed to police. It happened on a brand new set at the studios. Everything has now been closed on set and filming stopped. It’s a crime scene."

For the uninitiated, in 2002 Diesel's stunt double Harry O' Connor was killed while shooting for a para-sailing scene in the series.

'Fast and Furious 9', which stars Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and John Cena, will release next year.