Trump To Visit Pakistan On PM Imran's Invitation: FM Qureshi

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said the leaders of Pakistan and the United States couldn’t have interaction during the last five years as there was no formal foreign minister appointed by the PML-N government.



“Before PTI assumed power, the incumbent US administration had announced a strategy that held Pakistan responsible for the challenges it faced in Afghanistan,” he said, addressing a press conference in Washington.

“There is peace in our side of the Pak-Afghan border, now. Fresh elections were held in peaceful manner in tribal districts recently merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Not a single rigging charge was leveled.”

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his interaction with US President Donald Trump invited him to visit Pakistan which the latter accepted readily.

Qureshi termed the meeting between the two rulers as ‘Impressive, encouraging’ and hoped that it will open new chapter in the relations between the two countries.