Mon Jul 22, 2019
AFP
July 23, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo will not face rape charges in Nevada

LOS ANGELES: Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo will not face any charges over an alleged rape in Nevada a decade ago, prosecutors said Monday.

The Clark County District Attorney´s Office said it had declined to prosecute the Portuguese star because it "cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt" that a sexual assault occurred.

Kathryn Mayorga, a former model, has claimed that Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star reached a financial settlement with her following the incident but has denied allegations of sexual assault.

