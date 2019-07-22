Baby Kartik Aaryan in a ponytail is melting hearts as the throwback photo goes viral

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan may be considered a ladies’ man now but the heartthrob has been sweeping hearts away since a young age as well, as seen in his throwback image that is leaving all awestruck.

A throwback photo of the 28-year-old actor has been making rounds on the internet which shows baby Kartik wrapped around in his mother’s arms.

The photo was shared by the actor in 2017 on his Instagram as a mother’s day post but is making its way to social media once again.

The actor is speculated to be two years old in the viral photo and his little ponytail is also garnering attention from his fans who cannot help but swoon over him.



On the work front, the actor after wrapping up shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Aaj Kal’ alongside Sara Ali Khan is now busy filming ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ with Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar.