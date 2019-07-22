India launches spacecraft on Moon-landing mission

India on Monday launched a landmark spacecraft to land on the Moon, in a bid to become only the fourth nation to achieve the feat.



Chandrayaan-2 -- Moon Chariot 2 -- took off as scheduled at 2:43 pm (0913 GMT) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, an island off the coast of southern Andhra Pradesh state.

The launch came a week after a fuel leak forced the previous attempt to be scrubbed.