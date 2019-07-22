close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

AFP
July 22, 2019

India launches spacecraft on Moon-landing mission

Sci-Tech

AFP
Mon, Jul 22, 2019

India on Monday launched a landmark spacecraft to land on the Moon, in a bid to become only the fourth nation to achieve the feat.

Chandrayaan-2 -- Moon Chariot 2 -- took off as scheduled at 2:43 pm (0913 GMT) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, an island off the coast of southern Andhra Pradesh state.

The launch came a week after a fuel leak forced the previous attempt to be scrubbed.

Latest News

More From Sci-Tech