KP-FATA Elections: ECP announces official results of all 16 constituencies

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the official results of all 16 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) seats in merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

According to the ECP, the independent candidates have won the most number of seats –six – while five candidates from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), three from Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-F (JUI-F), and one each from Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and Awami National Party were declared winners.

No candidate from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Qaumi Watan Party could win any seat in the election..

The winners declared by ECP are listed below:

PK-100 - Bajaur-I: Anwar Zeb Khan (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) won 12,951 votes.

PK-101 - Bajaur-II: Ajmal Khan (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) won 12,194 votes.

PK-102 - Bajaur-III: Siraj Uddin (Jamaat-e-Islami) won 19,088 votes.

PK-103 - Mohmand-I: Nisar Ahmed (Awami National Party) won 11,247 votes.

PK-104 - Mohmand-II: Abbas-ur-Rehman (Independent) won 11,751 votes.

PK-105 - Khyber-I: Shafiq Afridi (Independent) won 19,733 votes.

PK-106 - Khyber-II: Bilawal Afridi (Independent) won 12,814 votes.

PK-107 - Khyber-III: Muhammad Shafiq (Independent) won 9,796 votes.

PK-108 - Kurram-I: Muhammad Riaz (Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-F) won 11,948 votes.

PK-109 - Kurram-II: Saeed Iqbal Mian (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) 39,536 votes.

PK-110 - Orakzai: Ghazi Azan Jamal (Independent) won 18,448 votes.

PK-111 - North Waziristan-I: Muhammad Iqbal Khan (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) won 10,200 votes.

PK-112 - North Waziristan: Mir Kalam Khan (Independent) won 12,057 votes.

PK-113 - South Waziristan-1: Hafiz Asam-u-din (Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-F) won 10,356 votes.

PK-114 - South Waziristan-II: Naseer Ullah Khan (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) won 11,114 votes.

PK-115 - Ex Frontier Regions: Muhammad Shoaib (Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-F) won 18,128 votes.