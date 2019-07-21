Shane Lowry opens up five-shot lead early in British Open final round

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Shane Lowry overcame a nervy start to open up a five-shot lead at the British Open after four holes of his final round on Sunday.
The 32-year-old Irishman, given a massive reception on the opening tee by the spectators at Royal Portrush, pulled his first shot and holed a tricky putt just to save a bogey on one.
But he steadied himself with successive pars, before rolling in a birdie on the fourth to return to 16-under par for the tournament.
England´s Tommy Fleetwood, playing with Lowry in the last pairing, missed good chances for birdie on the first two holes before bogeying the par-three third and slipping to 11-under.
Lee Westwood bounced back from a first-hole bogey to power to 10-under, two-under for his round, and keep his slim hopes of a maiden major title alive.
But world number one Brooks Koepka collapsed out of contention having started the day on nine-under, making four consecutive bogeys as his game deserted him.
