Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s 'Dhadak' completes a year

Karan Johar’s 'Dhadak' clocked a year today and to mark the first anniversary of the film, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter shared some of their favorite memories on social media.

Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut with this film, shared a series of pictures and videos from the sets of the film while penning down a heartfelt emotional note along with it.

The starlet wrote: “1 year of Dhadak. 1 year of Madhu and Parthavi. 1 year of this family, of your love, of all these memories and people that I will cherish my whole life and never let go of. Eternally grateful @karanjohar With this film you’ve given me a family, an opportunity and set me on a path I’ve always only dreamed of."



"Thank you for being my guiding light and @shashankkhaitan every step of this journey I looked up to you more and more. Thank you for everything you’ve taught me, for being there for me and for giving us more love than we could have ever hoped for. @ishaankhatter Mr. Madhukar Bagla, " she added.

"Nothing I say will be enough to sum up how happy I am that we went on this journey together and had each other to lean on, to argue with, and to find comfort in. love you team Dhadak I miss you’ll everyday!!”

Ishaan Khatter also took a trip down the memory lane. He penned down a heartfelt note along with some behind the scene pictures. ‘Beyond the Clouds’ star expressed his gratitude towards director Shashank Khaitan, producer Karan Johar, and co-actress Janhvi Kapoor.



Meanwhile, Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan also shared posts on their Instagram profiles.



On the work front, Janhvi is currently busy with two of her projects, Kargil Girl' and 'Roohi Afza'. She will also be seen in Dostana 2 along with Kartik Aaryan.

Ishaan, on the other hand, might be seen sharing screen space with brother Shahid Kapoor in a biker film.

