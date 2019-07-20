Ali Noor’s a cappella version of ‘Manwa Re’ takes the internet by storm

Noori’s front man Ali Noor is finally back on his feet after a terrible bout of Hepatitis A and what better to make his showbiz come back with a new rendition of his own classic hit song ‘Manwa Re’.

The latest released track is an a cappella version of the renowned song that first hit the record stores back in 2003.

Earlier in this week, Ali took to social media to share the news about his health and expressed his gratitude to his fans for the love and prayers he received from his fans all around.

The ‘Dil Ki Qasam’ hit maker also hinted at this pleasant surprise in his earlier post as well.



“I’d like to tell you about something interesting coming our way. I’ve put in my heart and soul into it so stay tuned and prepare yourself for some nostalgia! Cheers,” he said.