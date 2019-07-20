Lisa Haydon body-shamed by internet trolls, told to eat something

When Lisa Haydon uploaded a picture on her Instagram, words such as 'anorexic' and 'malnourished' appeared multiple times on the image as internet trolls skinny-shamed the actress for being too thin.



Lisa Haydon had put up a picture in a black LBD on Friday when she was bombarded with unpleasant comments about her appearance, mainly stating how underweight she looks, most of which criticised her 'skinny legs.'

An Instagram user wrote, "Kuch kha pi b liya karoo (eat something)" while another added, "Why are you shrinking down so much?"

Another Instagram user gave an unsolicited opinion to the actress saying, "How is this beautiful? Being skinny and looking like a case of severe malnutrition. This woman is pretty but way too skinny."

Among other dreadful comments was one that read, "What's up with you all body-shaming? A woman's body is forever changing for gazillion reasons most of them being hormonal changes. Thick or skinny a woman is beautiful in all her forms. I can't believe there are women liking comments of men body-shaming Lisa. What is wrong with you all?"

